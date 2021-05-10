Are you tired of looking at your old boring wallpaper? Google has recently published new collections of wallpapers for Chrome OS, and you can download them right now — even if you don't own a Chromebook.

I get it — having a plain, solid color background is important to keep you less distracted from your work in an enterprise setting. But with your own device, personalization is key to making your PC and smartphone look fresh and exciting.

Imaginary

Are you a huge 3D graphics fan? Digital illustrations like this wallpaper collection have become one of the hottest website design trends over the past two years — they are eye-catchy and set a futuristic vibe for the user. Leo Natsume did a terrific job of bringing the adorable characters to life.

Collage

Want something relaxing? This wallpaper collection features an analogous color palette that is gorgeous and easy to look at. Matthew Hollister did an amazing job keeping the mood serene and harmonious by creating a nice balance of color and contrast.

Made by Canvas

Feeling contemporary? These artworks were drawn on Chrome Canvas, a popular drawing app by Google. I love how animated and alive these illustrations are, especially the mid-century feel and color pop to emphasize the contemporary look. Russ Gray and Hedof both did a terrific job with this collection.

Element

Love 3D abstract art as much as I do? Abstract designs like this collection create a unique composition using shapes, form, and gestural marks. I love how Rutger Paulusse takes advantage of translucency, lighting, and gradients to create a unique design metaphor. Some of these backgrounds have a dark variant, hinting that Chrome OS Dark mode may be right around the corner.

Download

Chrome OS users can get Togetherness, Imaginary, Collage, Made by Canvas, and Element in the Wallpaper Picker app, but you have to enable chrome://flags/#use-wallpaper-staging-url for Imaginary to show up. If you don't own a Chromebook, you can download mobile and desktop versions of these wallpapers by clicking the source link at the bottom of the page.

Download: (Desktop), (Mobile)