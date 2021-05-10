This story was originally published and last updated .
HMD Global's Nokia phones come with some of the cleanest Android builds around, but that still doesn't make the company the fastest to update its devices. Despite a roadmap shared with users last year, some of the phones slated for Android 11 still haven't received new software versions. To better reflect when updates might actually be ready, Nokia has expanded its roadmap up to Q3 and added a couple of new devices onto its list.
The company first posted and then deleted a roadmap on when we can expect the latest software to hit the Nokia lineup, with the last phones originally slated to get the update in Q2 2021. The tweet was thankfully saved by Neowin, which first came forward with the news that might have otherwise gone unnoticed. As with recent Android version upgrades, it looks like phones from the last two years are on board, which is the cut-off date Nokia usually promises with newly released phones.
First in for the update are the Nokia 8.3 5G, the 2.2, the 5.3, and the 8.1, slated to receive the update in Q4 2020. They're followed by the 1.3, the 4.2, the 2.4, the 2.3, and the 3.4 in Q1 2021. The Nokia 3.2, 7.2, and 6.2 are supposed to get the update a little later, between Q1 and Q2 2021. You'll find the Nokia 1 Plus and the 9 Pureview last in line with a Q2 2021 estimate. The 2018 flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco is nowhere to be seen, unfortunately — it launched with Android 8 back in the day and got updated to Android 10 this year.
It's unclear why HMD Global decided to pull the tweet, as nothing further has been communicated by the company. That's why you'll need to take this timeline with a grain of salt — we don't know if the plans have changed in the meantime. In a worst-case scenario, it's possible that fewer phones will see the update than stated in the tweet, but the dates might also be incorrect. Either way, the timeline still gives us a rough idea of when to expect which updates.
Nokia has now officially revealed the Android 11 update timeline, and it appears to be identical to the previous leak. The Nokia 8.3, 2.2, 5.3, and 8.1 will be first in line for the upgrade, and the rest of the company's supported lineup will have to wait until 2021.
Updated roadmap
Nokia has spent the first half of 2021 updating several of its phones to Android 11, so it's time for a new, more accurate roadmap. Many of the devices previously slated for Q1 or Q2 have now slipped back a quarter, including the Nokia 6.2, 7.2, and 9 Pureview, all three of which are now listed under Q3. Nothing has moved up in priority, but anyone who owns a Nokia 1.4 or 5.4 will be thrilled to see both have joined the list. Check out the entire new roadmap — delays and all — below.
