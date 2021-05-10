Welcome to Monday, everyone. We have a packed list of sales today, including a few standouts. First up is Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition, a classic CRPG that's easily worth the current asking price. Next up is The Quest, an old-school dungeon crawler that offers a wide array of expansions. Last but not least is Kenshō, an enjoyable puzzler that also offers some really awesome music. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 42 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Reminder Pro: To do list, task with Alarm $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn To Run (No ADS) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Spanish Verb Blitz Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Fetching Alchemist $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dark Soil $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Strive: Zombie Survival FPS Shooting $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animal Round $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Even and Odd Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Influence Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tomb Hunter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes Infinity Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku Challenge(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- My Location Notes :Place+ $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rhythm Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Back pain exercises (PRO) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The three little pigs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- True Fishing (key). Fishing simulator $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vengeance RPG 2D $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperGBAC Pro (gba/gbc emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Eyes of Ara $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crown of the Empire 2: Around the World $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ethereal Enigma $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SiNKR $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Quest $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Quest - Islands of Ice and Fire $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Adaptive Pixel Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Adaptive Pixel Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nova Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- One4KWGT Pro - widgets for KWGT 🔥 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Black Red - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Red - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexaring - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Light Red - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Norma - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudus - Hexa Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Walak - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CRiOS Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
