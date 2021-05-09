In a typical battle royale, the goal is to be the last one standing among a hundred combatants. When one of those combatants is a 300-foot tall radioactive lizard, you're going to need a little more than an UZI to take it down. The next update to Player Unknown's Battlegrounds introduces a crossover with Godzilla vs Kong, with Legendary's giant monsters set to duke it out on the mobile maps starting later this week.

At semi-random times during online matches, Godzilla, King Kong, and Mechagodzilla will appear and start wrecking the local environment, players, and other monsters. Watching the titans duke it out from your tiny human perspective sounds fun, but the game will go on around them, so watch your back for other players. Monsters will drop energy crystals in their wake that can be used to buff your abilities, push and burn other players, or detect them nearby, and loot-filled Apex facilities from the movie will dot the map as well.

The monster event will go live with the 1.4 patch, which is scheduled to hit on Tuesday and last until June 8th. Starting May 25th, you'll be able to play the finale of the event, Titan Last Stand, by boarding a helicopter in the lobby. After that, the Microcosm event will let players turn into a tiny "insectoid" and travel around the map via wormholes, and be invincible to normal weapons (except for the frying pan).

Other upcoming changes include a new over-the-shoulder view, a new map for Arena mode, a new Coup RB vehicle, and various bug and balance fixes. You can log in between May 11th and May 16th to get 2888 battle points, 100 ace gold, and a special "Banana Bonanza" item.