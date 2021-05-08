While some phones include top-tier chargers in the box, others — we're looking at you, Samsung — have stopped bundling cables altogether. Thankfully, companies like Anker make some of the best gadgets around for keeping all of your devices powered up. If you require some new charging gear, Anker has you covered with today's Deal of the Day at Amazon.

From batteries to wireless chargers, there's something for everyone in this sale. If you need a new battery pack, the PowerCore Slim comes in a sharp-looking dark blue for only $22, while the PowerCore Fusion offers 18W AC charging and a built-in battery. There's plenty of wireless chargers to pick from, too, including a 3-in-1 multi-device station and a two-pack of Anker's PowerWave stands. And hey, if you happen to pair your Pixel 5 or Galaxy S21 with an iPad, you can grab some new Lightning cables to keep it powered. They also make great gifts for the iPhone owner in your life (and we all know at least a few).

Check out everything included in the deal below:

As with all of Amazon's daily deals, these discounts are only good through the end of the day. If you're interested in grabbing any of Anker's excellent power gadgets, you can find all the available products through the link below.