Apps

Clipt

Android Police coverage: OnePlus built a promising cross-platform clipboard tool, and you can try it right now

OnePlus recently introduced a new software initiative called OneLab, comparable to Google's Creative Lab, and it exists as a space to float new experimental apps. Clipt is the first OneLab title to hit the Play Store. It's a cross-platform clipboard tool, which means you can sync up the things you cut and paste across devices so that you can easily access this data when needed. This functionality is also helpful for syncing pictures across devices. Just keep in mind that there's currently no way to turn off this sync when cutting and pasting your passwords.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Microsoft Edge Dev

Android Police coverage: Microsoft Edge Dev joins stable and Canary options on the Play Store

Our last app roundup contained the canary build for the mobile Edge browser, and this week we have the developer version of Edge for all of you devs out there. While this is a release intended for developers to test new features, anyone can take it for a spin, so if you like to live on the bleeding edge (pun intended), or simply want to help troubleshoot bugs or other issues, then this is the build for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Edge Side Bar - Swipe Apps - App Shortcuts

Edge Side Bar is the latest release from Yogesh Dama, and this time around, we have an app that is focused on accessible app shortcuts. So if you'd like to have access to a few choice shortcuts to your favorite apps, that's e]precisleyu what's contained within this easily accessible slide-out drawer. There's even a free version available for those that would like to try it before they buy. So if you're looking for an easily accessible drawer to place all of your favorite apps, then you might want to check this release out.

Monetization: $0.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

MOLDIV VideoLab - Video Editor, Video Maker

MOLDIV VideoLab is just that, an app for creating and editing videos. There's a host of features included that will help to create unique vids, though many of these features are locked behind a subscription, which makes this release much tougher to swallow since these features aren't really worth paying monthly for. This is why this video editor contains IAPs that range so high, so while this app can be fun to use for free, it's hard to excuse the greedy monetization if you're only looking to edit a few photos.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $5.99 - $59.99

LG AR Experience

LG AR Experience makes it easy to view LG's products from the comfort of your phone's screen. You can view these products virtually through your augmented reality. Since AR allows you to see if these products will fit within the confines of where you'd like to place them, this app can be helpful for things like figuring out if an LG TV will fit on your TV stand.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Dragon Ball Official Site App

Dragon Ball Official Site App is exactly that, an app that offers the website within an app. Of course, you could just visit the site without taking up storage on your device for a needless app, but why do that when you can use an exclusive app that delivers the exact same experience. After all, websites are so yesterday. Apps are where it's at.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Mi Band 6 Watch Faces

Mi Band 6 Watch Faces offers exactly that, watch faces for the Mi Band 6. This is a free app that's ad-supported, so you try out each face without issue, and since there are so many faces to choose from, this is a solid release for all of you out there hunting down new faces for your Mi Band 6.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

SyncUP TRACKER

Trackers are all the rage in 2021, and so T-Mobile now offers its own line, and of course, there's an app that connects to them. This is that app, and it offers an easy way to label and track your trackers so that you always know where your important stuff is. This is great for things like bicycles, bags, or even a pet.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

SideQuest ( BETA )

SideQuest offers a PC app that allows Oculus Quest and Quest 2 users to sideload games onto their headsets. This is useful for titles that are not officially on the Oculus Rift Store, and so the company has just released a beta app on Android that can also sideload games not listed on the Oculus store. There is one caveat, not all Android phones can connect over USB to the Oculus's line of headsets, but that's where the PC app comes in handy.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

HMD Mobile

HMD Mobile is the very app you'll want to use to manage your HMD Mobile SIM plan, so this is basically a management app for HMD Mobile accounts. This way, you can stay up to date on your data usage, and you can even dip into this app to purchase add-ons for international calls and texts.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LEGO® MINDSTORMS® EV3 Home

LEGO Mindstroms EV3 Home is a tie-in app for the Minstorm EV3, and it includes instructions for many different builds. The Mindstorms kit is robotic, so this is a complicated set, but the fact you can build out a few different bots is pretty cool. Sadly LEGO's site says the EV3 has been discontinued, so good luck finding one to pair with this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

