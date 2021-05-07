WhatsApp didn't start the year on a very good note as it almost instantly entangled itself in a controversy when it rolled out a new privacy policy. While the company had to push back the initial deadline to May 15, a new report suggests WhatsApp is scrapping the deadline altogether.

This development comes from the Press Trust of India, which claims the Facebook-owned messaging service won't delete accounts of those individuals who do not accept the new terms of service. However, the same source also confirms that users will still be sent reminders about accepting over the next "several weeks."

WhatsApp scraps May 15 deadline for accepting privacy policy, says no accounts will be deleted if terms not accepted by users — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2021

While WhatsApp hasn't officially released a statement regarding this, the decision not to enforce the deadline seems to be in reaction to the stern stance that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) in India took against the company. Earlier this year, the ministry filed a counter-affidavit in the high court to prevent WhatsApp from going ahead with the privacy policy update.

It's important to note that the privacy policy is not being rolled back, and there doesn't seem to be a way to opt out of it if a user has already accepted it. There's also uncertainty about whether the scrapping of the deadline is applicable only to users in India or elsewhere too.

We'll update the article if or when WhatsApp makes an official announcement.