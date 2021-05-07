More often than not when a tweet goes viral, we see follow-up tweets that ask for support, sometimes monetary. Twitter has noticed this too and so it's introducing Tip Jar to make it easier than ever to send money to your favorite creators or organizations.

Tip Jar is available on both Android and iOS and can be enabled by heading to the Edit profile menu on the profile page. It works with the following payment services, at the moment: Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal, and Venmo.

Android users will also be able to tip within Spaces.

It's worth noting that Twitter will simply direct tippers to the respective payment service website — there is no in-app interface to make payments. More importantly, Twitter won't take a cut from these tips.

The feature is currently rolling out to a limited group (who use Twitter in English) that includes creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits and you'll be able to easily spot them with the Tip Jar icon on their profiles. However, the company says it's working on increasing availability and will also include support for more languages in the future.