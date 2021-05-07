This story was originally published and last updated

Samsung’s been on a roll lately, delivering critical security updates consistently month after month. We've closely tracked the company’s performance in this area, and it hasn’t disappointed. With April already here, this month’s Android security patches are now reaching Samsung phones in the US, with several Galaxy models from AT&T and T-Mobile joining the list more recently.

If you own one of these phones, you should expect the update to hit your device in the next few days. Meanwhile, others may have to wait a little while longer, though considering Samsung’s recent track record, more Galaxy phones should jump on the bandwagon in no time. You also have the option to check for this April update manually by going to Settings > Software Update.

The below list includes all of the Samsung phones that have received the April 2021 security patch in the US. We’ve marked the newest entries in bold for easier visibility.

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S10 series

  • AT&T
    • Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUCH, 455MB, released April 13th
    • Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUCH, 457MB, released April 13th
    • Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU5GUCH, 458MB, released April 13th
  • Verizon
    • Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUCH, released April 16th
    • Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUCH, released April 16th
    • Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU5GUCH, released April 16th
    • Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRU6FUCD, released April 21st

Galaxy Note20 series

  • Unlocked
  • Verizon
  • AT&T
    • Galaxy Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUCF, 628MB, released April 14th
    • Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUCF, 630MB, released April 14th

Galaxy Note10 series

Galaxy Note9 series

  • Verizon
    • Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUD1, released April 29th
  • AT&T
    • Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUD1, 316MB, released April 20th

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy A series

  • Verizon
    • Galaxy A10e: QP1A.190711.020.A102USQU9BUC1, released April 14th
    • Galaxy A20: QP1A.190711.020.A205USQS9BUC2, released April 21st
    • Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSBDUD1, released April 27th
  • T-Mobile
  • Unlocked
  • AT&T
    • Galaxy A10e: PPR1.180610.011.A102USQS6ATD2, 94MB, released April 14th

Galaxy tablets

We'll update this post as more devices are updated, so check back later to see when your phone makes the cut.

New phones

Updated to include a bunch of new phones from AT&T and T-Mobile.

  • Thanks:
  • Moshe