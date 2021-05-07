Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches for Android, especially if you pair it using one of its phones. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 might not be the newest wearable on the block, but it's still a great choice — particularly since you can regularly find it for far less than its original MSRP. Today, you can grab it for just $180, an all-new low on one of Samsung's best fitness-focused watches.

Although the Galaxy Watch Active 2 was released back at the tail-end of 2019, it's been kept up-to-date with plenty of new features and updates. In the fall, it gained support for ECG monitoring (assuming you have a compatible phone) and even received new software just last Friday, at the same time as its successor. With speedy performance and a clean design, this is one of the best smartwatches you can buy today — as long as you don't require a physical rotating bezel.

This discount is good for both the 40mm and 44mm watches, but it'll depend on where you buy. Best Buy and Walmart have the smaller 40mm body on sale, while Amazon has both sizes for the same price. It's a great deal either way, so if you're looking to keep track of notifications and boost your fitness tracking, pick one up using the links below.