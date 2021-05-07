OnePlus's latest flagships have been on sale for well over a month now, and it's safe to say that opinions are split on each device. While both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature excellent displays and fast performance, our reviews have each offered critiques of buggy software and mixed camera quality, making it difficult to recommend either phone wholeheartedly. A new system update has arrived for the two devices, and while it won't provide fixes for every flaw, it does deliver a couple of necessary changes.
The patch notes for Oxygen OS 11.2.5.5 are pretty slim, mainly focusing on system-level bugs and tweaks to the camera. Both of OnePlus's phones have received improved charging performance in previous updates, and this should continue to fix any remaining issues. Perhaps the most significant change here is the solved keyboard lag, an issue raised in our review of the OnePlus 9 Pro. Meanwhile, some vague "system stability" improvements have been thrown in for good measure, complete with the security patch for May.
As for the camera, its HDR effect should feature better performance, along with the white balance in photos from the rear lens. OnePlus has continued to tweak its camera software with most of its patches since launch, and these changes might help provide a more consistent photo-taking experience across the board.
OnePlus has yet to publish a changelog on its forums, but you can view the full patch notes with the screenshot above. As usual, this update is locked to India for the moment, though it should expand to other regions over the coming days barring any unexpected bugs.
