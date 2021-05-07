Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is one of two Final Fantasy VII mobile games Square had announced back in February. This particular game is a battle royale, and it just entered into pre-registration on the Play Store. Those who chose to pre-reg are throwing their hat in the ring for access to an upcoming closed beta test planned for June 1st. So if you're eager to see how Square can capitalize on the battle royale trend, then you'll probably want to check out today's fresh pre-reg listing.

Above, you can watch the latest English trailer for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, but it's exactly the same as the teaser trailer released in February. Luckily, the video at least shows off some gameplay, and frankly, the game looks a lot like Final Fantasy XIV, but this is, of course, a battle royale. It plays in third-person and will be free-to-play.

Those that would like to test the game during the upcoming closed beta can pre-register on the Play Store. This beta will run from June 1st to June 7th, and you will need a 64-bit device with Android 7.1 or newer that sports at least 3GB of RAM. Only those in the US and Canada will be able to participate, and game data will be wiped after the test.

While we don't yet know the actual release date for the game or precisely how Square will monetize it (hopefully through cosmetics only), if you're eager to take an early look feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget below in order to earn a chance to jump into the upcoming closed beta set to launch on June 1st.