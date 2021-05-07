Welcome to Friday, everyone. We have a huge sales roundup today, with tons of games, and of course, I have a few standouts I'd like to point out. First up is Evoland, an enjoyable RPG that changes graphics as you progress. Lumino City, one of the better point-and-click adventure games currently available that offers awesome paper-craft art. Last but not least is Dragon Quest IV, one of the stronger titles in the JRPG series. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 68 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- MultiPro: GoPro ProTune Bluetooth Remote $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Portrait Painter $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 90s Music Radio Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bookmark Manager - Website favorites manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Greek Verb Blitz Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shortcut Manager - Pin shortcuts @ home screen $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- MR RACER : Car Racing Game 2020 - Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cooking Speedy Premium: Fever Chef Cooking Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Unwanted Gray $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Requence $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight - Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cartoon Craft $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Demon Warrior Premium - Stickman Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Merge Attack PvP: Attack on Legion $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Fight: Sword Battle - Action RPG Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Distraction Free Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Easy Stopwatch Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO - (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C# .NET Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C++ Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Java Programming Tutorial - PRO (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Python Programming Tutorial - PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn R Programming Tutorial PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Musific Pro - Music Player $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Radio Online PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SkySafari 6 Plus $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- VR Metro Escape (Horror game) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ice Rage: Hockey Multiplayer game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Tiny Bang Story－point and click adventure game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Assassin's Creed Identity $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cyberlords - Arcology $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rebel Cops $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Last Express $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Absolute Drift $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chameleon Run $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Daggerhood $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Death Road to Canada $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Evoland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FRAMED $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FRAMED 2 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lumino City $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Trail Boss BMX $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Bug Butcher $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 7 days
- Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heal: Pocket Edition $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DRAGON QUEST IV $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- STOKiE PRO: HD Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- 3D Abstract Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Black Hole Simulation 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fireflies 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hex Particles 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinite Particles 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magic One Ring Parallax 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Painting - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Particle Cells & Molecules 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Particle Molecules 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planet Mars 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planet Saturn 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Plexus Matrix Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crispy 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
