Toshiba doesn't have a Community star to sell its new TVs, but it's hoping it can attract you with a few cool features. Its newly launched series comes in various sizes and offers the Fire TV experience with a voice-enabled Alexa remote.

No matter which size you choose — 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”, or 75” — you'll get a 4K LCD panel that's Dolby Vision and HDR10 certified. The bezels are appreciably thin, and there's support for DTS: Virtual X which should add some depth to your media experience.

With Fire TV onboard, you get the regular smarts, including support for just about every streaming service available for you to dive into. These TVs will also be able to show video feeds from compatible doorbell cameras on top of the content you're watching. Simply ask Alexa to show you a preview of the camera, and a PiP window will serve your needs.

Alexa comes ready to help you tune audio and video to your liking. For instance, you'll be able to command it to set the treble to 4 or change the picture mode to sports. What more, there's support for WPA3, the ability to control compatible audio/video receivers with Alexa, and four HDMI ports.

The 43" and 50" variants retail for $350 and $470, respectively and will go on sale on May 12 at Best Buy and Amazon. The other models are expected to arrive later.