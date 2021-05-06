The long-term fate of Stadia may be up in the air (and ready to fuel endless debate), but that's not stopping the platform from still managing to attract some AAA titles. Stadia's latest big score is Resident Evil Village, which lands this Friday, May 7. Google's welcoming it with another deal that offers a free Chromecast Ultra and Stadia controller with pre-order — and you've only got a few hours left to take advantage of it.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth core game in the Resident Evil series, and follows the tack 2017's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard took. Players will again control protagonist Ethan Winters in a claustrophobic first-person perspective, but this time, in a creepy European village inhabited not only by zombie-like creatures, but also what appear to be vampires and werewolves.

There was a similar free Premiere Edition offer for Cyberpunk 2077, and that deal proved to be so popular that Google had to end it early. The kits Google is giving away normally retail for $100 (although they've been on sale lately). While by this point the game is clearly going to land before Google has the chance to ship you anything, you can still play on your phone or PC while you wait for your hardware. You can pre-order Resident Evil Village on Stadia here.

This is the latest in a string of generous promotional giveaways aimed at attracting Stadia subscribers. Last year, before this and the Cyberpunk giveaway, Google gave free Premiere Edition sets to YouTube Premium subscribers around the world.

The Village is getting full. Resident Evil Village's Stadia Premiere Edition giveaway will run out in the US by 9PM PT tonight. But there's still time if you move quicker than a Lycan, while supplies last (not available in all Stadia countries). https://t.co/SF6abVFM79 pic.twitter.com/ghFEswdhJZ — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) May 6, 2021

That's not the only Resident Evil development on Stadia. Resident Evil 7's Gold Edition, which includes post-launch content, just joined Stadia Pro's rotating selection of free games on April 1. It's a few years old, but the AAA hit is arguably Pro's biggest get so far. (The game has already been available on competing services like Amazon's Luna and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.) There's still no word about Capcom's recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, though, unfortunately.

Stadia launched in late 2019, and despite early buzz from some corners about its performance and potential, has struggled to catch on, with the service reportedly falling well short of Google's expectations within its launch window. Google recently announced that it will offer to license Stadia's technology and infrastructure to third parties, casting uncertainty over the future of the platform.