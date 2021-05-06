Samsung's Tizen watches are a great pick for Android users who don't care about access to the Play Store. Among those watches, the Watch3 is both the newest and the best. It's a pricey sucker, though, with MSRPs approaching $500 for the highest-trim option. Today, though, Amazon's got great deals on both the 41- and 45-millimeter Bluetooth models, starting at $230.

The Galaxy Watch3 saw the return of the fan-favorite rotating bezel from the original Galaxy Watch that was missing in the Watch Active and Watch Active2. In our review, Corbin praised not only that bezel, but also Samsung's Tizen software for being nicer to use than Google's Wear OS.

We've seen the Galaxy Watch3 as cheap as $140, but that deal required trading in another smartwatch. The 41-millimeter Watch3 is $230 right now; the larger 45-millimeter is $260. Amazon calls both these prices $170 off, but that's off MSRP — it's more like $70 off what the watches have cost lately. But it's still the cheapest we've seen them both without any asterisks, and think of all the things you could do with that 70 bucks. Follow the links below to check them out.