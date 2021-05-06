Samsung Internet is a formidable browser and might be a better choice than Google Chrome if you care about a customizable experience. Its latest beta, v14.2, introduces some notable features and improves existing ones.

The new version lets you individually control permissions for sites and choose to enable/disable access to location, camera, and the mic. There's also a new bookmark bar that gives you quick access to your favorite websites — here's how to enable it.

If you're invested in the Samsung ecosystem, it's worth noting that the ‘Continue apps on other devices’ feature has been improved. The browser will now also remember the scroll position when you want to continue reading an article on another device. Just make sure both are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and have Bluetooth and the Continue feature turned on.

Other enhancements include more gestures for the BLE S Pen, a new pop-up that lets you save updated passwords to Samsung Pass, and a renewed tab bar design.

You can get the latest update from either the Galaxy or the Play Store. Alternatively, you can grab it from APK Mirror.