Google Photos is one of the best cloud backup services you can find today, even if it's about to lose its most valuable feature. It's a great photo management tool, with or without unlimited free backups. If you already have your entire collection stored in Google's cloud, you should make sure you're taking advantage of all of the other tools available. Some new UI changes are coming to Photos that bring sharing and ordering prints into the spotlight.

With this revision, Google is shaking up two of the elements on the app's main page. Sharing already had a dedicated menu, but with this new update, it's been moved from the top-left corner down to the bottom navigation row. The actual utility is unchanged, but it provides a more cohesive interface for sending albums to your friends and family.

Since the top-left corner is now vacant, Google finally has the space to bump its photo printing store to the app's homepage. Currently, the printing menu is hidden in the Library tab, where you can order photo books, canvas prints, and more. With this new redesign, the print store is now front and center in all supported countries. While some users might be frustrated by Google moving its storefront to the main page of the app, it also means you won't see it show up in the Library tab from here on out.

Image via 9to5Google.

These changes are coming to the Photos app on Android starting today. It's a server-side change, but you should still make sure you're running the latest version of the app, either by using the Play Store link below or by downloading the APK from APK Mirror.