Google Photos is dropping its free unlimited backup plan at the end of this month, presumably because it's had enough time to train its machine-learning algorithms and now needs to start cashing in on one of its best products. While Google's current stance doesn't make any future Pixels eligible for free unlimited backups, there appears to be a new tier in the making that is "free and unlimited" for Pixels.

Named Storage Saver, the new tier was spotted by 9to5Google and is specifically built for Pixel phones, as code uncovered in the latest Google Photos version suggests. It will join the two options the backup service already offers, Original quality and High quality. The former uploads media as is, whereas the latter compresses images and reduces the resolution to 16MP if higher (it's the one that currently doesn't count towards your Google account storage).

<string name=”photos_cloudstorage_strings_impl_saver_learn_more_footer_pixel_express”>Unlimited storage in Storage saver or Express only applies to photos & videos backed up from this Pixel device. <a href= help :>Learn more</a></string>

A couple of strings describe the new tier as having "slightly reduced quality" and "reduced resolution," making it difficult to understand whether the quality of backups will be lower than the High quality tier.

Leaked renders of the Google Pixel 5a.

It's safe to assume that we'll hear more about this when the next Pixel phone launches, the 5A 5G. Since Google is no longer relying on hardware to have an edge — the Soli radar on the Pixel 4 series didn't quite work out — it makes perfect sense to reserve perks like this to make the Pixel lineup more attractive.