Wear OS isn't quite in a place to compete directly with gadgets like the Apple Watch and Samsung's wearables, but it's not time to throw in the towel just yet. For the first time in years, Google is bringing an all-new app to its smartwatch lineup, designed to improve communication from your wrist. Gboard is finally coming to Wear OS, complete with a fresh design and multi-language support.
Up until now, text input on Google's lineup of smartwatches hasn't changed much since Android Wear 2.0 was released nearly five years ago. The jump to Gboard as a default should mark a huge improvement for anyone replying to messages, searching for new apps on the Play Store, or doing anything else that requires a keyboard.
Message the way you want to with the new Gboard ⌨️ on #WearOSbyGoogle.
Multiple ways to message like voice, QWERTY keyboard or gestures ✔️
Enhanced suggestions and corrections ✔️
Multi-language support ✔️
See what’s new: https://t.co/RjjtZO23Tv pic.twitter.com/dggR6HxsFc
— Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) May 6, 2021
Wear OS's new keyboard keeps around gestures, voice input, and a full QWERTY keyboard, but with a streamlined new design. Word suggestions are now scrollable, with more options appearing along the top of the keyboard while you're texting to help skip typing out complete sentences. Finally, Google is also adding multi-language support directly into Gboard, with the ability to change and add languages by long-pressing on the spacebar.
It's the first real sign of life we've seen for Wear OS in quite some time. While new software won't entirely fix the state of wearables on Android — the TicWatch Pro 3 is still the only Snapdragon Wear 4100-powered watch you can buy today — it's a step in the right direction. Google's announcement ends by teasing future updates coming to Wear OS in 2021. With Google I/O now less than two weeks away, it seems like wearables could end up spending more time in the spotlight than anyone expected.
Gboard for Wear OS will make its way out to supported watches over the coming days. Hopefully, a dedicated YouTube Music app isn't too far behind.
