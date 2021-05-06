If you're still surfing the web without a VPN, you may be leaving your device open to hackers and other digital ne'er do wells who would love nothing more than to exploit your browsing habits for personal gain. To help you keep your online activities safe and secure, our new friends at Ivacy are offering a massive 87% savings on a five-year subscription to their premium VPN service that includes 2TB of free encrypted cloud storage.
Ivacy is comprehensive VPN service that comes packed with a list of powerful features, including malware protection, unlimited bandwidth, military grade 256-bit data encryption, and a no browsing log policy to ensure your data is never tracked or recorded. With 3500+ servers spread across 100+ locations, Ivacy promises high speed downloads and reliable performance.
The service is compatible with a variety of operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, and more. Designed with OS flexibility in mind, Ivacy can protect up to 10 devices at the same time, making it a great VPN solution for families and multi-device users.
Not only does Ivacy provide all the features listed above, you can also use it to access region-locked content — available specifically in the United States, Canada, France, Japan, United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany — from some of your favorite streaming services, like BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and Netflix.
For a limited time, you can purchase five full years of Ivacy with 2TB of encrypted cloud storage for just $1.33 a month, billed as a one-time payment of $80. That's a massive 87% savings from the usual monthly rate of $9.95. If you're not ready to commit to a full five years, you can pick up a one-year subscription for $3.50 a month, billed as a one-time payment of $42 dollars, though no cloud storage is included with this package. To learn more about Ivacy, visit the official webpage here.
