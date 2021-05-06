NetEase has just announced that it's partnered with 11 Bit Studios to bring the popular post-apocalyptic city-builder Frostpunk to Android and iOS, but thanks to today's nebulous PR, it's unclear if this is going to be a port or an offshoot mobile interpretation. Thankfully NetEase has confirmed to me that this will not be a separate title but will instead exist alongside the core game with a few changes for mobile play, much like the difference between EVE Echoes and EVE Online.

Like most mobile game announcements, details today are pretty light. The big news is that 11 Bit Studios has teamed up with NetEase to bring Frostpunk to mobile, though it does sound like NetEase will make more than a few changes to the core game for this mobile release. Perhaps a simple reference to expected changes like the addition of a touch-based UI and controls, though the lack of detail on this front sure is a little worrying. More or less, it would appear that Frostpunk Mobile won't be a direct port, but NetEase has made it clear this isn't a separate title either, pretty much existing someplace in between the two.

Authentic to the original Frostpunk signature gameplay mechanics that players used to, Frostpunk Mobile will let players dive deeper into the post-apocalypse society survival experience. With new features such as Roguelike Adventure, Law and Guild, Rare Animal Rescue Station, and Character Development, Frostpunk Mobile has its sight set on providing an immersive experience for worldwide players.

The above quote from today's PR does at least state that NetEase plans for authentic gameplay in the mobile version of Frostpunk, and it also details that new features not found in the console/PC game will be included, such as a roguelike mode and some sort of animal rescue station. So it seems the game will differ in some ways, though it's still unknown how it will be monetized, which is the most significant area for concern when it comes to mobile games.

At the very least, NetEase plans to announce more about Frostpunk Mobile on May 20th during its annual Product Launch event, so it would appear we won't have long to wait to learn more about the game. Until then, feel free to explore the brand-new website for Frostpunk Mobile.