Google Pay is already compatible with an impressive number of banks and banks and financial institutions across the world, but this doesn't mean the list can't grow. Indeed, since our last update, the list has been further expanded with 61 new partners across 19 countries

Australia Archa Limited Volt bank limited

Austria Paybox Bank

Bulgaria First Investment Bank Ltd

Canada Acadian Credit Union Bayview Credit Union Dominion Credit Union Fusion Credit Union Glace Bay Credit Union Hamilton Sound Credit Union Ltd iNova Credit Union Instacart LaHave River Credit Union New Ross Credit Union New Waterford Credit Union North Sydney Credit Union Omista Credit Union Provincial Government Employees (PGE) Credit Union Public Service Credit Union Reddy Kilowatt Credit Union Teachers Plus Credit Union Victory Credit Union

Czech Republic Hello bank!

Finland Ålandsbanken Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Ltd

France Manager One Pixpay PrePay Solutions Qonto SA Swile Zelf

Germany Qonto SA

Hungary K&H Bank Zrt

Italy Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italian Qonto SA

Japan MI Card

Romania BRD-Groupe Societe Generale Up Romania

Russia Bаnk IPB (JSC) Bank "Tavrichesky" (public j.-s.) Commercial Bank Accept, Open Joint-Stock Company Commercial Bank "Kremlin" LLC Ikano Bank LLC Joint-Stock Company BAIKALINVESTBANK Joint Stock Company «Sauber Bank» JSC - CREDIT INSURANCE BANK "KS BANK" Maritime Bank (JSC) «Municipal Kamchatprofitbank» (Joint-Stock Compаny) «Payment Standard» NCO LLC PJSC Bank “ALEKSANDROVSKY” «The Bank «IBA-MOSCOW» LLC TKB BANK PJSC

Singapore HSBC

Slovakia Twisto

Spain Adyen Qonto SA Verse Zelf

Sweden Paynetics AD

Switzerland Ålandsbanken Twisto

United Kingdom Adyen ANNA Money Capital on Tap Chetwood Financial Limited Dozens PayrNet Limited Wave

