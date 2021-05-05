Google Pay is already compatible with an impressive number of banks and banks and financial institutions across the world, but this doesn't mean the list can't grow. Indeed, since our last update, the list has been further expanded with 61 new partners across 19 countries
- Australia
- Archa Limited
- Volt bank limited
- Austria
- Paybox Bank
- Bulgaria
- First Investment Bank Ltd
- Canada
- Acadian Credit Union
- Bayview Credit Union
- Dominion Credit Union
- Fusion Credit Union
- Glace Bay Credit Union
- Hamilton Sound Credit Union Ltd
- iNova Credit Union
- Instacart
- LaHave River Credit Union
- New Ross Credit Union
- New Waterford Credit Union
- North Sydney Credit Union
- Omista Credit Union
- Provincial Government Employees (PGE) Credit Union
- Public Service Credit Union
- Reddy Kilowatt Credit Union
- Teachers Plus Credit Union
- Victory Credit Union
- Czech Republic
- Hello bank!
- Finland
- Ålandsbanken
- Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Ltd
- France
- Manager One
- Pixpay
- PrePay Solutions
- Qonto SA
- Swile
- Zelf
- Germany
- Qonto SA
- Hungary
- K&H Bank Zrt
- Italy
- Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italian
- Qonto SA
- Japan
- MI Card
- Romania
- BRD-Groupe Societe Generale
- Up Romania
- Russia
- Bаnk IPB (JSC)
- Bank "Tavrichesky" (public j.-s.)
- Commercial Bank Accept, Open Joint-Stock Company
- Commercial Bank "Kremlin" LLC
- Ikano Bank LLC
- Joint-Stock Company BAIKALINVESTBANK
- Joint Stock Company «Sauber Bank»
- JSC - CREDIT INSURANCE BANK "KS BANK"
- Maritime Bank (JSC)
- «Municipal Kamchatprofitbank» (Joint-Stock Compаny)
- «Payment Standard» NCO LLC
- PJSC Bank “ALEKSANDROVSKY”
- «The Bank «IBA-MOSCOW» LLC
- TKB BANK PJSC
- Singapore
- HSBC
- Slovakia
- Twisto
- Spain
- Adyen
- Qonto SA
- Verse
- Zelf
- Sweden
- Paynetics AD
- Switzerland
- Ålandsbanken
- Twisto
- United Kingdom
- Adyen
- ANNA Money
- Capital on Tap
- Chetwood Financial Limited
- Dozens
- PayrNet Limited
- Wave
Comments