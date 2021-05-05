While YouTube's basic formula hasn't changed since its inception, the platform has always been open for novelties when it comes to peripheral features and formats — case in point, experiments like YouTube Stories and new sharing options for video viewers. The latest format Google is bringing to the video platform is inspired by TikTok and is called YouTube Shorts. After an extensive testing period, Google has announced that it's going live for all US creators next week.
Like TikTok videos, YouTube Shorts are up to 60 seconds long horizontal videos that loop by default. They'll show up on your YouTube homescreen in a carousel, much like YouTube Stories used to, but they'll also receive their own position in the bottom bar, demoting the "Explore" tab to a small button at the top of the homepage.
When it was still in testing, YouTube Shorts had a maximum limit of only 15 seconds, but the new 60-second limit will make the format a much more direct competitor to TikTok, which also allows for up to one minute long videos (though there are exceptions). Along with the stable launch in the US, viewers will also be able to enable automatic captions on the short videos, and creators get a few more effects and filters to play with.
If Shorts are widely adopted by US YouTubers starting next week, you'll probably see a lot of them in your YouTube app, whether you like them or not. Let's just hope YouTube will make it easier to monetize these videos than its failed Stories format that brought next to no value to neither creators nor viewers.
