Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Despite the fact it's the middle of the week, we have some solid sales today, including a few standouts. First up is Florence, an emotionally charged interactive storybook that's well-reviewed. Next up is Teslagrad, a gorgeous 2D puzzle platformer that's easily worth the current sale price. Last but not least is Gorogoa, a trippy puzzler that's a joy to explore. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 37 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Knots 3D $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Manual Camera : DSLR - Camera Professional $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lecture Notes - Classroom Notes Made Simple $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Social Horoscope Community $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minerals Guide (+ Identifier) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- weather live pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- A Tale of Little Berry Forest 1 : Stone of magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars - Strategy Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ascio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Olmo - Premium Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Baby Sleep PRO 🍼 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mindroid 🧠 PRO Unlock $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- My Dictionary: polyglot $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Basic for Android $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Golden Hour+ $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 7 days
- Multitrack Engineer $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- EZ Notes - Notes Organizer, Notepad & To-Do Notes $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Donut County $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Florence $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Gorogoa $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Meganoid $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- SnakEscape: Escape from Snake Turn-Based Game $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Grandpa's Table HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Teslagrad $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystic Vale $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Automatic Daily Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- GreenLine Icon Pack : LineX $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- LimeLine Icon Pack : LineX $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lineon Icon Pack : LineX $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- LineX White Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OrangeLine IconPack : LineX $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pix Up - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixly - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RedLine Icon Pack : LineX $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CRiOS X - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Painting 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixly Square - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sticko - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- YKP 1 for KLWP $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- YKP 2 for KLWP $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- YKP 3 for KLWP $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
