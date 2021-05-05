Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Despite the fact it's the middle of the week, we have some solid sales today, including a few standouts. First up is Florence, an emotionally charged interactive storybook that's well-reviewed. Next up is Teslagrad, a gorgeous 2D puzzle platformer that's easily worth the current sale price. Last but not least is Gorogoa, a trippy puzzler that's a joy to explore. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 37 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games