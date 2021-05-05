Last month we saw leaks and then a formal announcement of the Galaxy Quantum2. It's only available in South Korea, and if it's anything like the previous Samsung "Quantum" phone, that's likely to remain so. But the phone's model number is SM-A826S, indicating that a more general Galaxy A82 might make its way to international markets. Today we've seen the first evidence of that.

Said evidence: a looping retail video. This is the kind of promotional animation you see playing on the phone itself, sitting on a Best Buy display table. Frequent Android Police contributor Max Weinbach posted the animation to Twitter yesterday evening.

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, the worst kept Samsung A-series secret pic.twitter.com/14y3Yei6nk — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 5, 2021

The looping video doesn't show off any hard specs, but implies long battery life and camera prowess. That meshes with the Korean Galaxy Quantum2: it has a 4500mAh battery and triple rear cameras (64/12/5MP). It's also packing a Snapdragon 855+ processor, not the latest model on the block, but a powerhouse among the more mid-range Galaxy A series.

Other specs include a large 6.7-inch, 1440p AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, plus a MicroSD card slot. Assuming that this phone follows the same pattern as the original, the Quantum branding and its extra chip for quantum number generation would be dropped on a more general A82 model.

We don't have any information on when this Galaxy A variant will be available, where, or for how much. For speculation purposes, the Galaxy Quantum2's price in the South Korean market would put it in the $500-600 range for the US, between the Galaxy A72 and the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE.