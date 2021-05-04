Viber might not be a de-facto standard like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, but the platform still has a loyal following of at least 500 million people on Android alone. Like most of its competitors, it quickly upped the group video call cap at the beginning of the pandemic, but the service isn't done — in a Play Store update note, it has revealed that you can now make video calls with up to 30 participants at once, rather than 20.
While people routinely talking to larger groups probably already meet up using different services, the Viber update should make it easier to keep up with more friends at a time if you're already using the app anyway. As before, you'll only be able to see up to six people on your phone's screen at once. To see more, you have to swipe left while in the call.
Judging by a help page, the new 30 participants limit is available across all Viber clients, including desktop and mobile apps — you're not stuck with the Android app to create a huge call session.
Additionally, the Viber update brings a new option for community admins. They can now set an alias, i.e., a different name and photo, when they post something to their community.
You can download the latest version of Viber on the Play Store, but we've also got it over at APK Mirror.
