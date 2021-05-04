Taking a group shot on your phone is more challenging than it has to be. Sure, you can set up a timer to go off after a few seconds, but there's no guarantee you'll be smiling with the shutter finally clicks. Remote shutters can make things a lot easier, but who wants to pay extra cash just for the occasional opportunity to capture a family portrait? If you're the owner of a Nintendo Switch, you're in luck. Just grab a Joy-Con the next time you need to take a photo remotely.

This hack comes courtesy of r/NintendoSwitch on Reddit, displaying how easy it is to pair your Android phone with any Joy-Con controller you have lying around your house. Because Nintendo's detachable controllers connect wirelessly via Bluetooth, it doesn't take much effort to get this mod up and running. Just find your Joy-Con and long-press on the "Sync" button found next to the frame, then pair it using the Bluetooth menu on your phone.

How you capture a photo depends on your device. As 9to5Google notes, the best experience can be found on Samsung phones, which allows you to take a photo by tapping on the B button. If you need to zoom in or out, the X and Y buttons can adjust your framing. Pixel devices, meanwhile, are a little more difficult in action. I paired a right Joy-Con with a Pixel 4a 5G but could not capture using the standard camera app. However, Open Camera did let me shoot with the B button, albeit without the option to control your zoom level.

While your mileage may vary, it's worth trying out the next time you want to shoot a photo remotely. There's no need to pick up a cheap remote shutter from Amazon — Nintendo's latest console will do the trick.