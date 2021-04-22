The new Nest Hub has been available in the US for about a month. It offers improved performance and, most importantly, a new sleep tracking feature thanks to its built-in Soli radar. The device is now starting to sell in a bunch of other countries.

In New Zealand, the new Nest Hub will only be offered in Chalk and Charcoal colors for NZ$169. Sadly, Sand and Mist versions are not going to be available, at least for the time being. The device will start selling on May 5 at B Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming, Harvey Norman, PB Tech, and The Warehouse.

In Japan, the new Nest Hub will start selling on May 5 at Aeon, EDION, the Google Store, K's Denki, Joshin Denki, Nojima, PC Depot, BicCamera, Beisia, Yamada Denki, Yodobashi Camera, Rakuten Books, and Costco for JPY 11,000. As with the Kiwi market, Japanese consumers will only get to pick between Chalk and Charcoal colors.

In our review, we appreciated the new Nest Hub's features but didn't find the price gap to be worth paying for. If you don't need sleep tracking, you might want to get a discounted smart display before or when the new models hit the market, sparing you a couple of bucks — or yens.