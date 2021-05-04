Last year, Sony redesigned its PlayStation App in the light of the PS5 release and promised a slew of new features once the console was more widely available. Some of these are now starting to come to people as part of PlayStation App version 21.4. The release lets you manage your PS5 storage right from the app, allowing you to remove titles you no longer play without even fully turning on your console.
To use remote storage management, you'll need to leave your PlayStation in rest mode (instead of turning it off completely). When you instruct the app to delete games, the console will turn itself on for a few minutes, run the operation, and then return to rest mode. If you don't see storage management in your app settings just yet despite updating, try re-linking your PS5 to the app — that seems to work for some people on Reddit.
WHAT'S NEW
- Sort and filter in PS Store to help you find what you're looking for.
- Compare trophies with friends.
- Manage your PS5 storage anytime from settings.
- Join multiplayer sessions on PS5 from game invites.
- Share images, text, and URLs from other apps to friends on PS App.
- Turn party notifications on/off.
- This update also includes fixes and performance improvements.
The update also lets you join multiplayer sessions from game invites, and you can compare your trophies with those of your friends. In a similar vein, it's also possible to turn on or off party notifications.
Additionally, it's great to see that the in-app PlayStation Store now has search and sort filters, which are available regardless of whether or not you have the PS5. You still can't search through your library, though. Depending on how many games you've played for a minute or two thanks to PlayStation Plus, manually scrolling through the list can become cumbersome.
PlayStation App version 21.4.0 is rolling out on the Play Store right now, but you can also download it from APK Mirror.
