Well that didn't take long. After posting semi-official confirmation of the upcoming budget-priced Pixel Buds earlier today in Germany, Google just tweeted it out on the official @Android Twitter account with the image above. A few minutes later, the tweet was deleted.

Quality sound and quick Bluetooth pairing. The new Pixel Buds A-Series have arrived. Enjoy one-tap Bluetooth pairing with the updated Fast Pair experience on #Android.

We know that the Pixel Buds A will come in multiple colors and (based on the A naming convention, as in the Pixel XA series of phones) they'll be cheaper than the original true wireless buds. We've also heard that they may be missing some of the gesture controls of the current model. Beyond that, the look, and the newly-revealed fact that they'll use Fast Pair (which was safe to assume anyway), that's it.

We'll be waiting patiently for Google to decide that it's ready to make the Pixel Buds A official. Aaaaany time now, Google. An announcement later this month at Google I/O would make a lot of sense.