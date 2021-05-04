It's May 4th, and you know what that means: bugger all to anyone who doesn't have at least one set of R2D2 pajamas. But there are enough people at Google who get into the spirit of the thing that they've got a nice Easter Life Day egg for it. Just search "star wars day" on Google. Go ahead, do it. I'll wait.

Woooo! Apparently the same thing happens with "r2d2", "may the 4th", "ewok," "stormtrooper," "lightsaber," and "c3po", but a few other Star Wars sayings didn't trigger it.

I can see why people would be more fired up for May 4th this year, since those of us who've kept up with it are riding high off the conclusion of the second season of Mandalorian. With more than a dozen Star Wars shows in the works, it's a good time to be a fan... and certainly a better time than right after The Rise of Skywalker came out.

But if you prefer your pew-pew in video game form, Google's also celebrating over on Stadia. Stadia Pro subscribers can claim Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is basically Dark Souls with lightsabers, for free. It's a really solid game, even if you're not super in to Star Wars, and it's not quite as mercilessly punishing as its genre implies.

The game is $40 on Stadia without Pro, so it's a damn good perk if you're a subscriber, and might even be worth ten bucks for a month just to claim it. If you'd prefer to play it locally, Steam is offering the game for $20 today, praise Lucas, and it's even cheaper on consoles.