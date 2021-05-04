It wouldn't be new hardware from Google without a constant series of escalating leaks. We've known for a while now that a new set of Pixel Buds were in the works, with a budget-friendly price in mind. A promotional email mixup even showed us the new "Forest Green" color before any actual announcement has taken place. Well, you can check another rumor off the list: it seems like Google's next Pixel Buds have a name locked in.

The name "Pixel Buds A" has been floating around since March, and it looks as though it's here to stay. As spotted by Caschys Blog, Google Germany added a listing to the search results for its own storefront, highlighting the Pixel Buds A-Series as an option. Although the name reads a little awkward written out, assigning an 'A' after the product name to denote affordability follows an identical naming structure laid out for Google's flagship phone series. Even if it doesn't have quite the same ring to it as "Pixel 4a," it's good to see the hardware lineup sticking to a theme.

As for when the Pixel Buds A might make an actual appearance, Google I/O is but a scant few weeks away. With the sheer amount of leaks these new earbuds have gone through, it seems all but guaranteed they'll show up.