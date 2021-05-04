If you missed out on winning a CoolPo AI Huddle PANA video conference camera in our contest earlier this year, you're going to get another shot at it. This week, CoolPo is giving away the same camera, valued at $699.99, to one more lucky Android Police reader. Here's everything you need to know.

The CoolPo AI Huddle PANA is an all-in-one smart video conferencing camera that comes equipped with a 4K lens and four integrated microphones. The camera can rotate a full 360 degrees, allowing it to capture any angle from within a conference room or workspace, while the microphone array can capture audio up to 15 feet away. For the sake of simplicity, the CoolPo AI Huddle PANA doesn't require any special drivers or software to use. All you have to do is plug it into your computer and go.

While many will enter, only one will walk away with the grand prize. For the rest of you fine folks, CoolPo has a pretty slick deal happening right now. For a limited time, you can pick up a new Huddle PANA video conference camera for $599.99 ($100 off) from Amazon when you use the on-screen coupon.

The contest will run from April 28, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on May 4, 2021. One winner will be selected to receive a CoolPo AI Huddle PANA video conference camera. This contest is only open to participants in the United States. Good luck!

CoolPo AI Huddle PANA Video Conference Camera Giveaway (US)

