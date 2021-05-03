If you've been patiently waiting for an Android version of Clubhouse, the audio chat room app that's taking the web by storm ... well, you're going to have to wait at least a little longer. According to the platform's latest release notes, the Android app is now in testing for "a handful of friendly testers." Clubhouse posted no screenshots.

But there's promising news on the horizon. In the same update, Clubhouse wrote that it "cannot wait to welcome more Android users to Clubhouse over the coming weeks." That implies (but does not guarantee) that a wider rollout of the beta app is in the cards.

Clubhouse is a minimalist system that lets a host and guests chat in audio form while anyone else can listen in. It's become an enormously popular app on iOS in a short amount of time, despite being invitation-only.

Its low availability and lack of an Android app have created a hole in the market (or at least the perception of one), and more established web brands are jumping on it. Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, Spotify, and Telegram have all introduced a Clubhouse-style audio chat feature, or made movements in that direction.