Tasker is any power user's best friend, making it easy to automate endless routines. The app has been around for a long time, but it's still getting new updates to help make your phone even smarter. With today's release, Tasker is taking advantage of Android's new Sleep API, so you can get ready for bed without having to lift a finger.

This new feature has been in beta for a couple of months now, but it's finally coming out of testing with Tasker's latest version. As you might imagine, the possibilities an automated "sleep" mode brings are limitless. Tasker allows you to set up its sleep state using a combination of confidence, light, and motion ratings. Though it could require some fine-tuning to get the parameters right, this helps ensure your phone only enters sleep mode when it's sure you're actively going to bed.

Once you've set up a new state, you can use it to assign any usual tasks through the app. Functions like muting your media volume and turning on Do-Not-Disturb are the obvious choices when you're headed to bed, but if you can come up with a more creative solution, the sky's the limit.

It's not the only new feature arriving in Tasker 5.12. The app now supports native JSON, HTML, and CSV reading, and adds the ability to read SD cards and external USB devices on Android 11. Users can also set actions as favorites accessible from a long-press of the action button for quicker access.

If you're ready to automate your bedtime routine, you can grab the latest update for Tasker from the Play Store link below or check out the APK at APK Mirror.