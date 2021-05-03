If you've been shopping for a new smartwatch to pair with your Android phone, one name has probably kept appearing over and over again. Mobvoi's entire TicWatch lineup is routinely called the best wearable tech for fans of Google's mobile OS, but with one major catch: the price. If you're looking for a quality fitness tracker for your phone but don't want to break the bank, two of Mobvoi's gadgets are on sale today for under $100.

Of the two, the TicWatch S2 is your best bet. For just $99.99, you're getting a solid smartwatch built on some older tech that should still hold up in 2021. Although its Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor isn't the most powerful on the block, it's more than enough to keep track of your steps and display notifications throughout the day. Couple that with 512MB of RAM and a 5 ATM waterproof rating, and you're looking at a decent entry-level watch at its lowest price yet.

Of course, if you want to go even cheaper, the TicWatch GTX is the fitness tracker for you. Though it doesn't run Wear OS, it's an excellent choice for anyone interested in a Fitbit alternative. It keeps the look and style of Mobvoi's more expensive watches, all without having to drop a ton of cash upfront. For only $40, it's hard to find a better budget option today.

Both watches are up for grabs at Amazon today. If you're interested in either, you shouldn't wait — deals as good as these are bound to sell out soon rather than later. You can pick up each model using the links below.