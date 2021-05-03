Pixel device owners, start your Wi-Fi radios. The monthly security update for Pixel phones has been posted by Google. The updates are available as both direct download of the firmware and OTA files, but it should be showing up on at least a few phones starting today.
While Google does its usual diligence in documenting the changes it's making to Android to patch up security vulnerabilities, there's nothing particularly interesting in the changes. Notably, the Widevine bug which blocked playback of some DRM-protected video we reported on last month isn't addressed here. That doesn't mean that it isn't fixed, but we think Google would mention it if it was.
You can read through the exhaustive list of security tweaks in the latest patch here. The update is rolling out in batches now to the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.
