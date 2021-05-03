Google's Play Pass program, where customers trade a monthly or annual subscription fee for all-you-can-eat downloads, premium features, and in-app perks for certain apps, has expanded to 48 new countries.
Play Pass soft-launched in the United States in 2019 before it made its way around to some of the world's larger markets in the middle of last year. In the months since, coverage has grown across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.
The latest batch fills some gaps in Europe and Latin America as well as introduces the service to Africa, more of Asia, and a number of island territories.
- Angola
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Belarus
- Belize
- Benin
- Bolivia
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Cambodia
- Cape Verde
- Costa Rica
- Cote d'Ivoire
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Fiji
- Gabon
- Guatemala
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Jamaica
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Mali
- Mauritius
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Rwanda
- Senegal
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turkmenistan
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- Zambia
Subscription rates will vary by country, so if you live in any of these countries, check into the Play Store and see if Play Pass is available and right for you.
Play Pass is now available in 90 regions with the inclusion of this list.
