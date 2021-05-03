Google's Play Pass program, where customers trade a monthly or annual subscription fee for all-you-can-eat downloads, premium features, and in-app perks for certain apps, has expanded to 48 new countries.

Play Pass soft-launched in the United States in 2019 before it made its way around to some of the world's larger markets in the middle of last year. In the months since, coverage has grown across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

The latest batch fills some gaps in Europe and Latin America as well as introduces the service to Africa, more of Asia, and a number of island territories.

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Belize

Benin

Bolivia

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cape Verde

Costa Rica

Cote d'Ivoire

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Fiji

Gabon

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Mali

Mauritius

Namibia

Nepal

Nicaragua

Niger

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Rwanda

Senegal

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Togo

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkmenistan

Uganda

Ukraine

Uruguay

Zambia

Subscription rates will vary by country, so if you live in any of these countries, check into the Play Store and see if Play Pass is available and right for you.

Play Pass is now available in 90 regions with the inclusion of this list.