Hankering for something to wrap around that bare wrist, perhaps something from Samsung? Save a few bucks with today's big sale on Woot — refurbished Galaxy Watch devices from the first to the latest are available at a decent discount until 10 p.m. PDT tonight.

The software experience is more or less uniform and fairly smooth with Tizen OS and features like tracking for sleep patterns and a variety of exercises. The baked-in hardware is also pretty standard — some units in this lot have LTE connectivity, but they all Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC for mobile payments. The watches are rated for submersion under 5ATM of water and have MIL-STD-810G spec. You can learn more about the Galaxy Watch and Watch Active, the Galaxy Watch Active2, and the Galaxy Watch3 at their respective links.

Galaxy Watch stock is currently limited to the 42mm Bluetooth version in Rose Gold and is available for $125 — most retailers including Samsung are still selling the watch for more than $200, but this price is pretty good for a refurb at an official retailer.

The Rose Gold 40mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch Active is $115. It's $25 off Samsung's current price.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is available with LTE connectivity, but there are Bluetooth-only devices. They support 40mm or 44mm bands and there are five total case colors in the mix. Bluetooth-only watches are being priced at $140 (40mm) or $145 (44mm) while LTE watches are listed at $150 (40mm) or $155 (44mm). Samsung charges a minimum of $180.

Finally, the latest and greatest Galaxy Watch3 with SpO2 and VO2 measurements for fitness geeks is also on sale. You've got choice between LTE and Bluetooth-only, 41mm or 45mm bands, plus Black, Silver, and Bronze colors. Bluetooth 41mm watches are $220 and 45mm are $230. LTE 41mm units cost $235 while 45mm ones are $250. Samsung is selling the 41mm Bluetooth Watch3 for $250 and others for more.

All of these watches are backed by Samsung with a 90-day limited warranty. Limit 3 per customer per model. Again, Woot has these on sale until 10 p.m. PDT or when inventory's bought up.