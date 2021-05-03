Welcome to Monday, everyone. We have a hefty list thanks to a busy weekend of sales, and so I also have a few standouts worth pointing out. First up is Cubasis 3, the mobile version of the popular digital audio workstation. Next up is Muse Dash, an enjoyable casual rhythm game. Last but not least is Million Onion Hotel, a quirky action-puzzler well worth the current asking price. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 36 temporarily free and 39 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games