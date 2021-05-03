Welcome to Monday, everyone. We have a hefty list thanks to a busy weekend of sales, and so I also have a few standouts worth pointing out. First up is Cubasis 3, the mobile version of the popular digital audio workstation. Next up is Muse Dash, an enjoyable casual rhythm game. Last but not least is Million Onion Hotel, a quirky action-puzzler well worth the current asking price. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 36 temporarily free and 39 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Feed Reader Pro: News, RSS, Podcast, Music, Video $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sav PDF Viewer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 7 Minute Workout PRO $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Memorize: Learn Spanish Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- CPU Identifier Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SUI File Explorer PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Super Oscar Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Archery Ninja - Sniper Shooting Assassin Game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Heroes VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- High Smileson $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku Ultimate(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Curse Of Zigoris $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Offline Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Manor $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Merge Monster VIP - Offline Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quiz G $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Marble hit 3D - Pool ball hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pure Icon Pack: Minimalist & Colorful & Clean $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- GoldOx - The Golden Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sirocco $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aura - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aurora Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flax - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gento - Q Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Graby - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Krix Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mingo Premium - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mingo R - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Smoon UI - Squircle Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Widgets - CPU | RAM | Battery $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Yomira - Premium Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- SmartMMCNC $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $15.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- App Manager $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Logo Maker Pro - Graphic Design & Logo Templates $19.99 -> $12.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- TXD Tool $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- My Wallets $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cubasis 3 - Music Studio and Audio Editor $54.99 -> $38.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Zelle -Occult Adventure- $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- BuildFall 2 🏠 : Drag👆, Stack👌, Smash👇 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Party Pop : Party Balloon Popping Game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Beat Workers $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Workout Pro - Math Games $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Million Onion Hotel $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Takoway - A deceptively cute puzzler $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $1.30; Sale ends in 6 days
- Marble Age: Remastered $4.49 -> $3.13; Sale ends in 6 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- VGBAnext - Universal Console Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Muse Dash $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Annabelle UI - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- GRADION - Icon Pack: On sale $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nambula - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Splatter - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
