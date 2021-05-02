The Honda Civic is one of the most popular vehicles on the planet, and especially in the US and Canada, thanks to its low price, reliability, and immanent practicality. It's also, starting next year, one of the most accessible ways to get wireless Android Auto in a new car. The redesigned 11th-generation model will add wireless Android Auto capability to its upgraded entertainment system.

Wireless Android Auto (usually paired with wireless CarPlay) is still fairly rare in new cars. Honda, for example, only offers it on the Accord this year. Plenty of models offer standard Android Auto capability, but most of them require you to plug your phone in while using it. The only ones with a wireless option within the price range of the Civic (which costs $21,1250 for the 2021 base model) are the Chevy Malibu and the Hyundai Elantra. You can get wireless Android Auto in a few aftermarket head units, ranging from around $400 to more than $1000.

The base model 2022 Civic will come with a 7-inch touchscreen, which is compatible with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. To get the wireless capability, you need to upgrade to the 9-inch HD system. How much the upgrade will cost, or even what the base price of the new-and-improved Civic will be, is not yet known.

Skip to about 4:00 to see the new entertainment system.

The new Civic sedan is turning heads in the car industry for its striking interior dashboard design with air conditioning vents hidden behind a full-width grille, and there's also a Qi wireless charger built into the "Touring" package for full plug-free operation. 2022 models will be available at Honda dealerships later this year.