The state of wearables for Android is kind of lamentable, but Samsung makes some of the best. Today it's rolling out software updates for the Galaxy Watch3 and Watch Active2, the latter of which hasn't seen a software bump since January. Both of them are relatively minor patches to Tizen version 5.5.0.2, released earlier this year.
The Watch Active2 (SM-R820) is getting the bigger of the two updates, with specific stability updates to the Messaging app and Wi-Fi connectivity. It also has "improved system stability and reliability," which is the only change listed for the Galaxy Watch3 (SM-R840).
The updates for both watches can be found in the Galaxy Wearable app. As always, be aware that because of staggered rollouts, you may not see the update for your devices for a few days.
Comments