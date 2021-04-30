This story was originally published and last updated

Samsung has put a lot of effort into improving its software reputation, and a big aspect of that change has been a renewed focus on issuing regular security updates. Over the last couple of years, Samsung has frequently managed to beat Google to the punch, and that continues even now as the Galaxy Note10, Z Fold2, and S21 have all received the April security patch, more recently followed by the Galaxy A72, Tab A 10.5 (2018), and Tab S7+.

Left: Altered portrait mode, Right: April changelog 

As well as this update keeping our devices secure, the S21 benefits from tweaks to its portrait mode. Ever since Samsung introduced portrait mode (formally known as Live Focus), there was a strange limitation: Portrait mode could only be used with either the wide-angle or telephoto lens. SamMobile reports that the latest update now allows us to use the primary camera, making it far easier to set up and frame portrait shots.

The update is a hefty one, weighing in at 1,140MB on my unlocked S21 Ultra. The changelog lists improvements to overall performance and stability, but only time will tell if there's a noticeable difference. The patch has been spotted in India and the UK so far, with other regions soon to follow.

The April security update has also been released for a few other Galaxy devices, which you can find below. As always, we'll keep this article updated as more phones and tablets are updated.

Galaxy S9 series

Galaxy S10 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy Note FE

Galaxy Note9

Galaxy Note10 series

Galaxy Note20 series

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy A series

  • Galaxy A8: various international models, released April 22nd
  • Galaxy A20: A205FNXXSABUD1, released April 22nd
  • Galaxy A30: A305FDDS6BUD4, released April 22nd
  • Galaxy A70: A705FNXXS5DUD1 and A7050ZxS5DUD1, released April 22nd
  • Galaxy A31: A315NKSU1CUD3, released April 18th
  • Galaxy A52: A525FXXU1AUC5, released March 30th
  • Galaxy A72: A725FXXU1AUD2, released April 30th

Galaxy Tablets

New Devices

The April patch has now arrived for the Galaxy A72, Tab A 10.5 (2018), and Tab S7+.