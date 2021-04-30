This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung’s been on a roll lately, delivering critical security updates consistently month after month. We've closely tracked the company’s performance in this area, and it hasn’t disappointed. With April already here, this month’s Android security patches are now reaching Samsung phones in the US, with several Galaxy models from Verizon and T-Mobile joining the list more recently.
If you own one of these phones, you should expect the update to hit your device in the next few days. Meanwhile, others may have to wait a little while longer, though considering Samsung’s recent track record, more Galaxy phones should jump on the bandwagon in no time. You also have the option to check for this April update manually by going to Settings > Software Update.
The below list includes all of the Samsung phones that have received the April 2021 security patch in the US. We’ve marked the newest entries in bold for easier visibility.
Galaxy S21 series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S21: G991USQU2AUC8, released April 4th
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQU2AUC8, released April 4th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQU2AUC8, released April 4th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU2AUC8, released April 7th
- Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU2AUC8, released April 7th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU2AUC8, released April 7th
Galaxy S20 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S20 FE: RP1A.200720.012.G781USQU3DUCB, 706MB, released April 6th
- Galaxy S20: RP1A.200720.012.G981USQU1DUCA, 632MB, released April 6th
- Galaxy S20+: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1DUCA, 634MB, released April 6th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1DUCA, 636MB, released April 6th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20 FE: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU2DUD2, released April 16th
- Galaxy S20: RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1DUD3, released April 20th
- Galaxy S20+: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1DUD3, released April 20th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1DUD3, released April 20th
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G981U1UEU1DUCC, released April 12th
- Galaxy S20+: G986U1UEU1DUCC, released April 12th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988U1UEU1DUCC, released April 12th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S20 FE: G781USQU3DUD2, released April 25th
- Galaxy S20: G981USQU1DUCA, released April 25th
- Galaxy S20+: G986USQU1DUCA, released April 25th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU1DUCA, released April 25th
Galaxy S10 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUCH, 455MB, released April 13th
- Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUCH, 457MB, released April 13th
- Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU5GUCH, 458MB, released April 13th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUCH, released April 16th
- Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUCH, released April 16th
- Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU5GUCH, released April 16th
- Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRU6FUCD, released April 21st
Galaxy Note20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986U1UES2DUC8, released April 2nd
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUCA, released April 20th
Galaxy Note10 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note1o: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU6FUCD, released April 14th
- Galaxy Note1o+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU6FUCD, released April 14th
- Galaxy Note1o+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRU6FUCD, released April 14th
Galaxy Note9 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUD1, released April 29th
Galaxy Z series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Z Fold2: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQU1DUCE, released April 20th
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F707U1UEU1CUC6, released April 26th
Galaxy A series
- Verizon
- Galaxy A10e: QP1A.190711.020.A102USQU9BUC1, released April 14th
- Galaxy A20: QP1A.190711.020.A205USQS9BUC2, released April 21st
- Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSBDUD1, released April 27th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy A20: A205USQS9BUC2, released April 22nd
- Unlocked
- Galaxy A20: A205U1UES9BUC1, released April 22nd
Galaxy tablets
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Tab S7+: T976BXXU2BUD2, released April 13th
We'll update this post as more devices are updated, so check back later to see when your phone makes the cut.
