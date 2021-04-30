Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser is often faster and less resource-demanding than the competition from Google and co. But while it beats Chrome in some key metrics, it still lacks some features that Chrome users take for granted. Microsoft is closing one of these gaps with the latest update to the browser on Windows and Android. As spotted by Windows Latest, it's now possible to send tabs from one device to another when you're using the newest Canary version.

Microsoft rolled out support for tab syncing and cross-device history earlier, which allows you to see a list of the tabs you've opened on other devices, but the new tab sending feature might be more useful if you quickly want to switch from your phone to your computer or vice versa. Much like Chrome's Send to your devices feature, it lets you quickly push an open web page to another device, without having to find it among your plethora of open tabs.

Credit: Windows Latest.

To get started yourself, you need to use at least Edge Canary version 92.0.870.0 on Android and version 92.0.873.0 on desktop. Just bear in mind that the Canary release is the most unstable one, coming with nightly updates and features that are sometimes prone to breakage. If you're ready for that adventure, you can download Canary on the Play Store or over at APK Mirror.