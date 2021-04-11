With the Galaxy S20 starting at a steep price of $999, the introduction of the Galaxy S20 FE was more than just a welcome move. The "flagship on the cheap" offered a whole lot of value for $699, and made it almost irrational to spend more to get the Note20 or the S20. We're expecting the same from the Galaxy S21 FE, and now a new leak gives us our first look at the device.

The renders by @OnLeaks show a phone that looks very similar to the S21, including the eye-catching corner camera module. However, the module isn't a part of the metallic frame and instead protrudes from the "glastic" back panel — not like it matters a lot. According to the leak, the phone will be a bit larger compared to the S21 and sport a 6.4-inch display, a slight bump down from the S20 FE.

The S21 FE (The FE stands for "Fan Edition," for the record) will also come with a triple-camera system, but with downgraded lenses to bring the price down. The leak doesn't share more but claims that Samsung plans to "repeat the success formula" of the S20 FE, i.e. offer the best features of S21 for a more palatable price.

Today, Galaxy Club noticed that Samsung's Mexican website accidentally name-checked the phone, asking us if we'd like to learn more about the device. Sadly, the link directs us to the product page for the existing S21 models. While this mistake doesn't reveal anything about the S21 FE, it is the first time we've seen it mentioned officially. You can see this for yourself by heading to Samsung Mexico and hovering your cursor over the Mobile tab.

There's no word on when the phone will be announced, but we can expect it to arrive earlier than the S20 FE did last year — maybe July or August? Since the Galaxy S21 already starts at $800, it'll be interesting to see what Samsung sacrifices on the S21 FE.