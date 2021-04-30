Welcome to Friday, everyone. I have a packed list of sales today, and of course, I have a few standouts. First up is Star Wars: KOTOR II, and this looks to be the first time this fantastic RPG has gone on sale since its release in December 2020. Next, I have Chrono Trigger, one of the best JRPGs ever made. Last but not least is Pascal's Wager, an enjoyable Souls-like with art to match. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Dragon Drum Machine - Synth drums for Android $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sleep Bug Pro: White Noise Soundscapes & Music Box $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- mAh Battery Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- World Of Chess 3D - Puzzles & Conquest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Brain Card Game - Boymate10 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fill Expert VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Swipe Break Out PvP : PangPang2 New $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cyber Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- MATION - Icon Pack (FREE for a limited time!!!) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Minka Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Nextcloud Deck $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Nextcloud News $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Nextcloud Notes $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Moon Calendar Plus $5.49 -> $2.00; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nature My - Europe $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cocktails Guide PRO (more functions without ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EX Photo Gallery Pro - 90% launch Discount $7.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Incognito Browser Pro - Complete Private Browser $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Levelhead - Infinitely challenging platformer $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Circuit Dude $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space Grunts 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police 2 $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap $9.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dwarf Journey $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Labyrinth of the Witch DX $11.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OUT OF THE BOX | Life Simulation Puzzle Adventure $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Wars™: KOTOR $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- STAR WARS™: KOTOR II $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vengeance RPG $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vochord $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BonVoyage! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Funny Veggies! Kids games for girls, boys, babies $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mental Hospital V - 3D Creepy & Scary Horror Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PixelTerra $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- Pascal's Wager $6.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- Secret of Mana $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- iOS 14 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Flat Circle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Material UI Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Android 12 Colors - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cuticon Round - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MIU! Original - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sense X - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments