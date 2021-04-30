Durability usually isn't the first thing that comes to mind when we think of folding phones — at least, not in a positive context. The bleeding edge form factor makes use of moving parts like hinges, with non-IP-rated gaps between parts and fragile plastic or "polymer" display components. So it's pretty surprising to see the nearly $3,000 Huawei Mate X2 survive JerryRigEverything's backward bend test seemingly without any damage at all.

I won't give away all the highlights from the just-over-nine-minute-long video, but you can look forward to the usual scraping and scratching of the phone's various bits, plus some folding-screen fingernail scratching. But, you can skip straight to 7:52 if you want to see how it handles a little reverse gymnastics.

This isn't the first time that a foldable has "survived" the bend test, but it's probably the best any has done yet. The original Galaxy Fold may have had issues with dust before its redesign, but it managed that level of abuse far better than we expected, though the first foldable Zach tortured ended up bending both ways (ouch), the Moto Razr didn't do too well, and though the screen on the Galaxy Z Flip survived, the frame didn't. (Sadly, Zach didn't bend the Microsoft Surface Duo the fun way.)

Sure, foldables might not be as strong as slabphones, but the Huawei Mate X2 is strong proof that they're getting better all the time.