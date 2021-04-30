After accidentally teasing a few upcoming phones before removing them again earlier this year, Google has published a proper update to its ARCore support page, revealing that the augmented reality library is now supported by 24 more devices. This time around, all of them have already been announced.

As a refresher, ARCore is the service that enables some of the cool augmented reality features Google and third-party developers are pushing hard at the moment. If your phone is supported, you're in for hundreds of 3D models accessible right from Google Search, allowing you to put all kinds of animals, pets, celestial bodies, spacecrafts, anatomical models, cars, and much more right into your living room. Some games like Pokémon Go also take advantage of the technology.

We're looking at a pretty diverse list of new phones and devices from Asus, Lenovo, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Realme, Oppo, and Xiaomi:

ASUS ROG Phone 5

Lenovo K13 Note

LG V60 ThinQ (non 5G)

moto g(30)

moto g(10)

motorola edge s

Oppo Reno4 SE 5G

Oppo Reno5 A

Oppo Reno5 5G

Oppo Reno5 Pro 4G

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G

realme 8 Pro

realme V15 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy M62

Vivo X60 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro/Pro+

Zebra TC21 WLAN Touch Computer

Zebra TC26 WWAN Touch Computer

Zebra EC50 WLAN Enterprise Computer

Zebra EC55 WWAN Enterprise Computer

If you don't see your phone on this list, it's pretty likely that it's long supported ARCore. You can check out the full list over at the Google Developers website. Even iPhones work with some of the features ARCore enables.